MP: Yadav Body Demands Strict Action Against Trader In Beating Of Employee Case

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Yadav Shakti Sangathan protested at the Central Kotwali police station on Sunday. They submitted a memorandum to the station in-charge and demanded strict action against the trader who had beaten his ex-employee.

The state president of the organisation Nandlal Yadav said that they would organise a big protest if their demands were not fulfilled and strict action was not taken against the trader. They claimed that the trader had beaten the victim mercilessly as he left his job at his shop.

Resultantly the victim was not able to walk and he was severely injured after the thrashing. They are demanding that the accused should be arrested under strict sections of IPC and they are not satisfied with the police action towards the traders.

The incident is of Wednesday night when a trader named Yuvraj with five people beat his ex-employee Rajpal Yadav on suspicion of theft. The police arrested the accused on Friday and further investigation is underway.

Indore: West Discom Introduces WhatsApp Chatbot Facility | File

Indore: West Discom Introduces WhatsApp Chatbot Facility

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot gift for its consumers on the occasion of New Year. This service, initiated immediately, allows consumers to obtain information related to their electricity accounts through the chatbot.

Amit Tomar, the managing director of the Western Region Electricity Distribution Company, explained that consumers with WhatsApp linked to their registered mobile numbers will have access to a brief summary of their electricity bills, colourful PDF copies of bills, and passbook details through this service.

Tomar further mentioned that following this, the company's IT team will integrate centralised call centre services (1912) and other services available with the chatbot facility.

Special appreciation goes to Sunil Patodi, the head of the IT section, along with Ashish Tiwari, Ashish Ambulkar, and Arif Khan for their commendable support in launching the WhatsApp chatbot service for the Western Region Electricity Distribution Company.