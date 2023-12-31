Madhya Pradesh: CM To Unveil Rs 185 Crore Development Projects In Khargone Today | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing in Khargone as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a multitude of development projects, totalling Rs 185 crore, here on January 1.

The entire administrative staff, led by collector Karmaveer Sharma and SP Dharamveer Singh, is working diligently to ensure a seamless programme, including a gratitude rally and various inaugurations. Key instructions have been issued for meticulous arrangements, with nodal officers overseeing the stage setup, seating arrangements, and security protocols.

Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah conducted a thorough inspection of the helipad and event venue, emphasising the significance of flawless execution. The programme will commence with Chief Minister Yadav's arrival at Meldereshwar helipad, followed by a public gratitude journey through the Navgraha Mela ground.

The agenda includes inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 14 Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana projects, two water resources department initiatives, and various works under the public works department and the municipal council.

The event aims to benefit numerous beneficiaries of government schemes, marking a significant stride in the region's development. The Chief Minister will also engage in a divisional review meeting with senior officers and public representatives to discuss law and order and ongoing development projects.