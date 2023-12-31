'After Being CM For 17 Years, There Is...': Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Underscoring the development as well as the public welfare work done by his government in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he feels contended and satisfied that after being the CM for 17 consecutive years, there is an affection and trust in the hearts of the people for him.

"2023 is going, 2024 is coming. But when I look at the previous year, I am filled with joy and self-satisfaction. BJP again formed a government with a huge majority and the highest-ever vote percentage. It means that the people of Madhya Pradesh were happy with the work of the government, both development and public welfare had a deep impact on the hearts and minds of the people. That's why we got an overwhelming majority. The popularity of the Prime Minister, the work of the organization's workers, and the efforts of the organizations, all have played an important role in the victory," he told ANI.

"But the work of the government has an important contribution to this, whether it is development or public welfare work. I leave with this happiness that even after being the Chief Minister for 17 consecutive years, there is affection and trust in the hearts of the people," he added.

'MP set new records in several fields'

He further emphasized that the state has set new records in the field of road network, irrigation water, drinking water, better electricity arrangements and in the field of agriculture.

"It is because of the work done by my government in the last years, I am proud that Madhya Pradesh has transformed from a sick state to a prosperous and developed state. There was a time when there was no adequate arrangement for roads, electricity and water. But now Madhya Pradesh has set new records in the field of road network, irrigation water, drinking water, better electricity arrangements and in the field of agriculture," former MP Chief Minister said.

'Madhya Pradesh's picture has changed'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that be it urban and rural development, the picture of Madhya Pradesh has changed.

"Agriculture growth in Madhya Pradesh has been 18 plus, sometimes up to 22 per cent, which in itself is a record in the world. Many medical colleges were built in the field of health. There will now be about 30 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Many important works of cultural revival have also been done. Be it Mahakaal Mahalok, Devi Lok, Ram Raja Lok, Hanuman Lok, Saint Ravidas ji's grand and huge temple, Queen Durgavati's memorial; I enjoy and feel satisfaction in doing not just one but many tasks," he told ANI.