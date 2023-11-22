MP: Woman Jumps Into Goi River With Infant In Barwani, Child Rescued, Mother Missing

Representative Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident occurred in Barwani on Wednesday when a woman jumped into the Goi River with her five-month-old child. Fortunately, a vigilant villager managed to rescue the infant, while the search for the mother continued with the assistance of local police.

The incident transpired around 2 pm in the afternoon near the Goi River bridge in the vicinity of the Palsud police station. The woman, in a suspected suicide attempt, leapt from the bridge, plunging both herself and her child into the river below.

A young man from the village, who happened to be passing by at the time witnessed the woman's fall and immediately sprang into action. He dove into the river and managed to retrieve the child.

Despite villager's efforts, the woman remains missing and a thorough search operation involving local police and concerned citizens is underway to locate her. The rescued child, who appears to be in stable condition, has been taken to the Community Health Center in Palsud.

According to a doctor at the health center, eyewitnesses reported seeing the woman carrying the child as she jumped into the river. The motive behind the woman's actions remains unclear and the police are investigating the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.