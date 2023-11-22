MP: Farmer Dies Of Electrocution While Irrigating Field In Khargone

Representational Picture

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was electrocuted while irrigating his fields in Hanumantya village near Barwaha here. The incident took place on Wednesday.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Punaji Dod (60). According to local authorities, the farmer was using an electric water pump to irrigate his field when he accidentally came into contact with a high-tension line and died on the spot.

Deceased son, Kanha informed that his father went to the field to irrigate crops. As he did not return home after a long time, we went in search of him and found him lying unconscious in the field. Upon being informed by him, local residents also rushed to the spot.

Although he was immediately taken to a government hospital in Barwaha, but his life couldn’t be saved. He succumbed while being taken to the hospital. On being informed, police rushed to hospital. The body has been handed over to kin after conducting a post mortem.

Kin claimed that he had gone to the farm for sowing and irrigating activities. He suffered electrocution after he came in contact with a snapped electric wire (supporting an electric pole) while irrigating the field. The life-threatening snapped wire lying openly in the field is a matter of investigation. On getting information about this incident, a large number of villagers reached the government hospital.