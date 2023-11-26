MP: Woman, 3.5-year-old Daughter Dead After Car Plunges Into Narmada; Father Accuses Son-in-law Of Planned Murder |

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including 28-year-old Pooja and her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mahi were killed after their car plunged into Narmada irrigation canal a few kilometres away from Barwah tehsil headquarters in Khargone district on Saturday evening. Pooja’s husband Akash, 30, who was driving the car, managed to survive the accident as he moved out of the car after the car started drowning in the canal.

Meanwhile, the entire incident took a new twist after family members of Pooja started accusing Akash of plotting the entire incident to kill Pooja and her innocent daughter.

With this, the husband, who was initially considered a victim of the tragic car accident, now finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation after family members of the woman accused him of murdering their daughter.

When both sides got into a heated altercation that turned into nighttime stone-pelting, the tension increased even more. The husband has been placed under police custody by the local authorities in order to conduct more interrogation and investigation. Police were present during the post-mortem.

Notably, the trio were residents of Jamniya village and they were heading towards Omkareshwar.

'An act of planned murder,' alleges father

Kamal Solanki, the victim's father, resides in Indore. Here at Barwah hospital, where Pooja and her daughter were pronounced dead at the scene by medical professionals, Solanki has leveled grave accusations against his son-in-law, Akash, and has labeled this tragedy as a murder rather than an accident. He is adamant that this was not an accident but rather a planned act of murder.

Solanki said that Pooja's mother was going on Narmada Parikrama to meet her. That is why she wanted to come to Omkareshwar.

Some time before the incident, we had spoken to Pooja on the phone at around 4 pm. Solanki mentioned that Pooja had sounded distressed during their phone conversation, expressing concerns about Akash's aggressive behaviour. He suspects that Akash's actions were fuelled by his intoxicated state, leading to the severe beating.

Family talked to Pooja before accident

Pooja's distress was evident as she recounted the incident, explaining that Akash's anger escalated when she confronted him about his reckless behaviour. Despite her pleas for him to stop, he continued to drive under the influence, ultimately causing the car to plunge into the canal.

The surprising thing is that in this whole incident, Akash came out by opening the door but his wife and daughter sitting on the nearby seat remained inside. This matter should be investigated by the police and strict action should be taken against Akash, demanded Solanki.

After this series of allegations and counter-allegations, there was an incident of sword fighting and stone-pelting between the two sides last night, first in the government hospital and then at midnight in Jamania village. One person from Pooja's maternal side has been injured.

Amidst this tension, in the presence of police, both bodies were handed over to the family members on Sunday. There was a police security arrangement even with the ambulance that took the bodies. It is being said that the last rites will also take place in the presence of police.