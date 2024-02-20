MP: Why Are You Driving Me Away From Rajgarh? Diggi To Party Workers

Representative image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst ongoing political turmoil in the state, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh's statement in Guna has sparked speculations about his candidature for the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the party workers, Rajya Sabha members expressed the need to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and discuss potential candidates for the Guna seat. He encouraged discussions to identify the best candidate for the Guna seat, signalling a strategic approach to the polls.

When a worker suggested that he should contest himself, Singh's response was, "Why are you driving me away from Rajgarh?"

This enigmatic reply immediately sparked speculation and raised eyebrows among the attendees.

The remark quickly circulated through the media, prompting analysts to speculate about Singh's potential candidature from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency. With the political landscape heating up, all eyes are on Digvijay Singh as he navigates the intricate web of electoral strategies and ambitions.

Digvijay Singh, the seasoned politician, embarked on a two-day tour of Guna district. His itinerary was packed with back-to-back meetings.

On the first day, Singh convened a meeting with leaders and workers from the Chanchaura and Raghogarh assembly constituencies. The discussions were intense, focusing on the upcoming Nyaya Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, scheduled to sweep through Guna district in March. Singh meticulously sought the opinions of the attendees, demonstrating his commitment to democratic dialogue.

The second day saw Singh engaging with workers from the Bamori and Guna assembly constituencies, further solidifying his grassroots connections. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as Singh openly discussed the looming Lok Sabha elections.

Amidst the fervour, a question arose about his potential candidature from Guna, especially if the BJP were to field Jyotiraditya Scindia. Ever the loyal party man, Singh reiterated his stance, stating that he would abide by the party's decision.

As the meetings drew to a close, Singh urged the leaders and workers to gear up for the challenges ahead. One-on-one consultations ensued, with Singh carefully considering the suggestions and opinions put forth. The stage was set, and Digvijay Singh, with his strategic moves and unwavering resolve, was ready to navigate the complex political currents that lay ahead.