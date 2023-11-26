MP: Wedding Celebration Turns Fatal As Youth Stabbed To Death In Ratlam, Kin Injured | Pixabay

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A joyous wedding celebration in Divel village turned fatal when a young man was stabbed to death after he objected to the accused waving a knife during the wedding procession. A case has been registered against three accused.

As per report, the incident was reported in Divel village which falls under Sailana police station limits (just 20 km away from district headquarters). Mirabai’s younger daughter's marriage was scheduled with a man belonging to Bhatapchalana (Ujjain district) on Saturday.

During the wedding procession, the prime accused, identified as Suraj of Shivpur village was reportedly dancing while brandishing a knife. Victim identified as Narendra (son-in-law of Mirabai) objected to this which escalated into a heated argument between the parties.

As the wedding procession returned, the situation took a violent turn when the accused hurled stones at Manoj Dawar, causing him injuries. The situation further intensified when Bhola called Narendra and invited him to discuss the matter at a restaurant in Dhamnod village.

Narendra succumbed to injuries

The argument turned into scuffle and accused Suraj fatally stabbed him in the stomach with the help of Bhola and Jitendra, causing severe injuries. Narendra was rushed to the medical college, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sailana police station in-charge Ayyun Khan said that police, responding swiftly to the incident, registered a case against the accused. The body was handed over to family after conducting the post-mortem. A special police team has been dispatched to Shivpur village. Arrests would be made at earliest.