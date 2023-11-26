MP: Indore, Barwani, Ujjain Receive First Winter Showers; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first winter rains fell in certain parts of south-west Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an "orange" alert meaning that during the course of the next day, there will be heavy showers, hail, and gusty winds in several sections of the state.

Showers fell on Sunday in Barwani and Jhabua in MP, and thunder and lightning were reported from the Indore and Ujjain divisions as a result of western disturbances, according to the meteorologists.

Khetia town also received its first spell of winter rains on Sunday causing chilly conditions in the entire region. Along with rains, cloud cover and lightning was also witnessed.

Reports said that the rain was coupled with intense lightning, and thunder. The morning sky was foggy and misty. Later on, darkened clouds loomed overhead in the afternoon forming an evening like ambience.

Water-logging was seen in some parts of the town due to rains. At the other end, the showers ensured most stayed inside their houses.

Temperature drops

The untimely rain inundated roads in the town. As a result, the temperature is anticipated to further decrease in the wake of the ongoing rainfall. As per meteorological department, western disturbance has become active along with Arabian Sea. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation covered the central regions of north Madhya Pradesh. According to the meteorologists, all of these systems were bringing moisture into MP, which led to showers.

Due to this, there will be a period of rain, hailstorm and strong wind in the state. Winter is expected to follow till November 27.

Rain is predicted to start on Sunday night in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, then spread to east MP on Monday, affecting the whole state. The showers will start to lessen on Tuesday.

An 'orange' alert has been issued by the IMD for the whole state of Madhya Pradesh, predicting 30 to 40 km/h gusts and isolated thunderstorms with lightning in the western and eastern regions of the state on Monday.