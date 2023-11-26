 MP SET 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Download
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) announces MP SET 2023 results. Candidates can access their scores on the official website, using login credentials.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
MP SET 2023 Results Declared | Unsplash

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results for the MP State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2023, conducted on August 27, 2023. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can access them through the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.

The results are now available for various subjects, including Commerce, Home Science & Library and Information Science, Mathematical Science, Physical Education, Sanskrit, Hindi, History, and Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Theatre), English, Life Sciences, Music, Philosophy, and Marathi.

View your results:

Use your registration number and date of birth to log in to the official website. The MP SET 2023 results are available in PDF format. Candidates can find their roll numbers within the document. Utilize the "Ctrl+F" shortcut to quickly locate your roll number or name within the PDF document.

The final answer key for the MP SET exam was released on October 12, covering a total of 36 different subjects.

To download your results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.

Navigate to the "What's New" tab on the homepage.

Click on the link for "State Eligibility Test 2023 Result."

The MP SET 2023 result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Download the document and consider taking a printout for future reference.

MPPSC To Grant Full Marks On Deleted Questions To All Candidates
