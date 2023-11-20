 MPPSC To Grant Full Marks On Deleted Questions To All Candidates
The Commission took this decision in its meeting held on Monday to avoid controversies and court cases over deleted questions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major policy change, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday decided to give full marks to candidates on questions deleted from exams.

The notification was also released to this effect. The new decision will be effected in all the fourth coming exams.

As per policy before Monday, the MPPSC would delete wrong or question carrying more than one correct answer and remove them from evaluation practice.

For instance, if there are five error prone questions, bearing one mark each, in 100 marks paper, the MPPSC would delete all the five questions and evaluate answer books taking 95 as total marks.

Some candidates would approach court challenging the move of MPPSC which led to delay in selection process.

To avoid such situation, the MPPSC changed the policy.

Now, even if the error prone questions are deleted, full marks for the same WOULD be granted to students for those questions and evaluation would be done from the 100 marks.

