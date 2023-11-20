Madhya Pradesh Woman Mixes Rat Poison In Cold Drink, Serves It To Her 3rd Husband

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly mixed rat poison in a soft drink of her husband in Gwalior. Unaware of his wife's lethal intentions, the man consumed it. Shortly, he started vomiting as his health deteriorated. and was rushed to the hopsital.

Bahodapur police were also informed about this matter at night.

Woman's third marriage

Notably, the woman had married the young man only 5 months ago. This was the woman's third marriage. She has been married twice before and lives separately from both her husbands.

Mohit Sharma, living in Motijheel area under Bahodapur police station area, returned home from duty at night. He reached his home and then asked for food from his wife Komal. The wife gave him food. After this the wife brought a cold drink. She mixed rat poison in a cold drink and gave it to him.

Rat poison wrapper found

As soon as he drank the cold drink, he started vomiting. When he asked his wife, she said she didn't know anything. After which, Mohit found a wrapper of rat poison lying there. He then understood immediately. Later, he reached the hospital. Then the police were informed.

On the complaint of Mohit, Bahodapur police station has registered an FIR against her husband in this matter. Mohit told the police that this is Komal's third marriage. The marriage took place only five months ago. Before this, she had a fight with both her husbands and got separated.

