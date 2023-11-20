 Indore: Man, Parents Demand Rs 20L Dowry, Booked
Woman alleged that she was expelled from the house and her husband married another woman

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman registered a case against her husband and his parents for harassing her for Rs 20 lakh dowry in the Hira Nagar area on Saturday. She alleged that her husband even married another woman after expelling her from the house. 

According to the Hira Nagar police station staff, the woman named Anju, a resident of Bajrang Nagar area has lodged a complaint against her husband Yogesh and his parents that she was being harassed by them for a few days. They were allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from her. When she refused to bring dowry from her parents, the accused allegedly expelled her from the house two months ago. When she returned home from her parents' place in Bhopal, her husband and his parents again started harassing her over petty issues. 

Recently, she came to know that her husband married another woman in an Arya Samaj Temple in the city a month ago. She opposed the same and the accused started torturing her. After that she went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police said that a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused and a search is on for her husband and parents. 

