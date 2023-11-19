Indore: Control Room Set Up For Security, Monitoring Of Strong Room

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after voting for the Assembly election got over, the district election office set up a control room for security and monitoring of the strong room where the electronic voting machines and VVPATs are kept.

Strong rooms have been made Assembly constituency-wise in Nehru Stadium. “Security and monitoring of electronic voting machines and VVPATs is being done continuously.

A control room has also been set up for this. Hatod SDM Ajay Bhushan Shukla has been made in-charge of the control room,” a press release issued by the district election office said. As per the orders issued by district election officer Ilayaraja T, tehsildars and naib tehsildars have been put on duty shift-wise.

Tehsildar Shekhar Chaudhary and naib tehsildar Dhiresh Prasad Soni and naib tehsildar Radha Vallabh Dhakad have been put on duty for Saturday. Shaiwal Singh, Ajay Ahirwar and Yashdeep Rawat on Sunday, whereas Yogesh Meshram, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan and Shivshankar Jarolia will be on duty on Monday.

Dilip Kumar Verma, Pooja Singh Chauhan and Omkar Managre will be on duty on Tuesday, Yachna Dixit, Nagendra Tripathi and Nirbhay Singh Patel will discharge duty on Wednesday whereas Ankita Vajpayee Jitendra Solanki and Kamlesh Kushwaha will follow suit on Thursday.

Likewise, Vivek Kumar Soni, Devendra Kachhawa and Anil Mehta will be on monitoring duty on Friday, Narayan Nandeda, Balbir Singh Rajput and Nidhi Jaiswal will do the duty next Saturday.

Besides, permanent security guards have been deployed in the EVM strong room on 24X7 duty. Electronic devices, mobile phones and other gadgets have been banned in the EVM strong room.

A log book of the strong room and a duty register of appointed security is being maintained. Visitor register will also be maintained. Continuous monitoring is also being done through CCTV cameras.

