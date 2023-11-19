Indore: Power Demand In Malwa-Nimar Region Hit All-Time High On Nov 10

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vigorous irrigation during the Rabi season in the Malwa-Nimar region, has increased the demand for electricity significantly so much so that the highest electricity demand ever was recorded on November 10.

On this day a total of 6,851 MW demand was generated in the region which is the highest in the history of West Discom. Discom officials said that about fourteen lakh irrigation pumps are operational in the Malwa-Nimar region and the fact that the festival of Diwali too fell during this time led to the record increase in demand.

The average daily electricity demand in November was recorded at 6,300 MW or above, the highest demand was 6851 MW on November 10. There was a supply of 12 crore 22 lakh units in 24-hours.

As per the demand, electricity is being distributed for irrigation for 10 hours daily and to all other categories of consumers 24 hours daily. In the 17 days of November, 195 crore units of electricity have been distributed, which is 11 per cent more than last year.

Saturday's maximum demand was recorded at 6,650 MW. West DISCOM MD Amit Tomar said that electricity is being distributed in all 15 districts as per the demand, if any technical difficulty arises, rectification work is being done on time.

