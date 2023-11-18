 Indore: Elderly Woman Killed In  Accident After Casting Her Vote
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car in Azad Nagar police station area on Friday. The accident happened on Ring Road near Shani Temple Musakhedi around 4 pm when she was going to her mother’s place after casting her vote.

The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members.  According to information, the woman was identified as Vimla Bai, a resident of Indira Ekta Nagar.

Vimla’s son Sanju said that she was going to her mother’s place after casting her vote when a car hit her while she was crossing the road.

She was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. She is survived by a son and his family. The police started an investigation and gathered information about the car driver. 

