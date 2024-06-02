MP Weather Updates: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert In 21 Districts, 14 Others To Grill On Ninth Day Of 'Nautapa' | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh residents can expect to witness a diverse weather phenomena on the ninth and last day of ‘Nuatapa’ (Sunday). An orange alert of thunderstorms and rain has been issued for 21 districts including Bhopal and Jabalpur.

However, contrasting conditions prevail in 14 districts like Gwalior and Nivari, where heat waves are anticipated. Saturday also brought a mix of intense heat during the day and sporadic showers in the afternoon in several districts including Bhopal, Khandwa, and Shivpuri.

Monsoon to arrive after a fortnight

As per Bhopal’s Meteorological Department scientist Abhijit Chakravarti, the monsoon has made its presence felt in Kerala on May 30 and it is advancing further to more states since June 1.

The anticipated date for monsoon’s arrival in Madhya Pradesh falls between June 15 and June 20.

Currently, the central state is experiencing an active cyclonic circulation system, with the presence of a trough line contributing to varied weather patterns witnessed on Saturday and expected on Sunday as well.

Highest and Lowest temperatures

Prithvipur in Niwari district recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 47.5 degrees Celsius. However, Pachmarhi registered the lowest temperature in contrast, at a relatively cooler 36.6 degrees Celsius.

Temperature in big cities of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: 42.5 degrees Celsius

Indore: 40.6 degrees Celsius

Jabalpur: 44 degrees Celsius

Ujjain: 40.5 degrees Celsius

Nautapa's Intense Heat

The Nautapa phenomenon, spanning nine days, commenced on May 25 coinciding with the sun's entry into the Rohini constellation.

For five consecutive days, the state endured blistering temperatures under Nautapa's grip.

However, relief was witnessed on the sixth and seventh days as several districts experienced a decrease in temperature accompanied by rainfall.