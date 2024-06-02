 Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's Pvt Schools On Back Foot After Govt's Order, Assure Adherence To Fee Regulation Directive
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's Pvt Schools On Back Foot After Govt's Order, Assure Adherence To Fee Regulation Directive

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's Pvt Schools On Back Foot After Govt's Order, Assure Adherence To Fee Regulation Directive

Updated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The latest government directive on fee regulations has sent shockwaves through private schools in the city, forcing them onto the defensive. School administrations are scrambling to assure compliance, pledging unwavering allegiance to the government's rules and regulations.

The government's mandate, issued on Thursday, aims to address the ongoing monopoly of private schools in the state by requiring them to upload detailed fee information to a designated portal by June 8.

When Free Press spoke to the representatives of several city's private schools, they expressed their commitment to complying with the government's regulations.

Shailesh Zope, principal of Anand Vihar School, confirmed that the school has already submitted their fee structure details and was in the process of finalizing this year's audit report, due before the deadline. 'We can increase the maximum 10% fee, and if we want to increase it further, then we will get permission from the collector, so there's no issue,' he added.

Similarly, the Sister of Mount Carmel School reassured adherence to government guidelines saying that all the details of the fee structure were already uploaded on the school portal, and that there was transparency in all the procedures.

A vice principal of another prominent private school, speaking anonymously, acknowledged the existing regulation. She said that schools typically provide advance notice of fee adjustments and operate within the established framework.

Decision beneficial for students

ìThe government's decision is ultimately beneficial for the children. At the administrative level, we welcome the governmentís decision. However, should it be revealed in the future that this is merely an order without meaningful implementation, we will not hesitate to take appropriate action. --- Dravind More, chairperson, Child Protection Commission

