Madhya Pradesh: Govt Fails To Fully Enforce Pvt School Fee Regulation Act, School Raising Fees Without Proper Disclosure For Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government issued orders on Thursday to address the ongoing monopoly of private schools in the state, mandating compliance with the Madhya Pradesh Private School Fee Regulation Act. However, the governmentís order falls short of fully enforcing the Act, which was enacted years ago.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Private School Fee Act 2017 and Rules 2020, schools must submit information on upcoming fees and audited financial details for the past three years 90 days before the new session begins. Additionally, the RTE Act requires recognized schools to present annual income, expenditure, and fee details to the district education officer (DEO). Despite these requirements, many schools have failed to comply and have been increasing fees without authorization.

The Act and rules establish a fixed ratio of income to expenditure, prohibiting fee increases if profits are high. Many schools are charging unauthorised fees beyond the specified categories.

The government order mandates that all private schools upload detailed information about their fees and other pertinent subjects to the portal by June 8. This comes after a prolonged period during which schools have not provided the necessary fee and income-expenditure details yet continued to increase fees, violating regulations.

Govt order undermines rights of parents

Prabodh Pandya, state general secretary of the Palak Sangh, denounced the government's order saying that depositing the fine does not absolve the school management; it proves their culpability. Talking to Free Press, he said that the order does not confer any right to increase fees. 'The government order undermines the rights of parents and appears to be an attempt to protect private schools. Since the schools have not adhered to any conditions, they do not have the right to increase fees from the 2018ñ19 session to the 2024-25 session. The fees charged in 2018 should be implemented today,' he added.