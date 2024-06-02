Unsung Heroes Of Indore: Tirelessly Regulating City's Traffic, Amid All Odds

(Left) Traffic Head Constable Ranjeet Singh navigates traffic at a city square. (Right) Traffic Constable Sumant Singh handles traffic flow. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What is the first thing you search for when you are standing at a traffic signal on a hot day, waiting for the green light to flash? For many of us, it's about finding a moment of reliefóperhaps a sip of water or the comforting breeze from a cooler. But have you ever paused to think about the traffic police officers present there? There they stand, tirelessly managing the ceaseless flow of vehicles, even as the scorching sun beats down and the temperature soars high making life uncomfortable, especially on city's roads.

The life of a traffic cop is a testament to resilience and dedication, marked by the relentless demands of maintaining order on the bustling streets. From early morning rush hour to late-night trickle of vehicles, their schedule is an unending cycle of vigilance and action. Whether it's the scorching heat of summer that threatens to deplete their energy or the torrential downpours that turn the roads into a chaotic mess, these officers remain steadfast at their posts.

Traffic head constable, Ranjeet Singh shared with Free Press that†a copís commitment is a silent promise to every commuter that no matter the weather or the time of day, they are there, orchestrating the symphony of urban movement with unwavering dedication.†This is our love for our duty which keeps us going.

'Whenever you enter a city, the first person you encounter on the streets is a traffic cop. Navigating through the cacophony of honking horns and impatient drivers, they embody the spirit of endurance, ensuring that the cityís lifelines remain fluid and safe,' said traffic constable, Sumant Singh Kachhawa.

Women officers take lead

Breaking the stereotype, female traffic cops are now navigating traffic at major points of the city. Traffic constable Sumant Singh informed Free Press that 180 female cops in the city ensure smooth traffic functioning. ìMost of these cops are young and have a passion to serve people. Maintaining traffic has now become a noble duty and traffic police stand firm to maintain the same,î said Singh.

Transition from a COP to FAMILY MAN

Traffic head constable Ranjeet Singh shared his life mantra for happiness and success. He emphasised the importance of dedicating an hour to oneself during the commute to and from work. He explained that during this time, he ensures he transitions appropriately between his roles. On his way to the police station, he focuses on being a responsible cop. On his way back home, he shifts his mindset to be a son to his parents, a father to his children, and a husband to his wife.

Traffic cops for your safety sir!

Understanding the daily life of a traffic cop prompted Free Press to address the importance of following traffic signals politely. Sumant Singh recounted an incident where a person dismissively said, "Lo isse baat kar lo, yeh mujhe rok raha hai." Singh explained that the most disheartening aspect for traffic cops is when people disregard the rules and argue using their power, position, or money. Free Press urges every Indorean to recognise that "traffic cops are for your safety."