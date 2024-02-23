MP Weather Update: Expect Rainy Weekend In Bhopal, Jabalpur; Temperature Continues To Fluctuate

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong system is set to become active again in Madhya Pradesh on February 25-26, inducing light showers accompanied by thunder and lightning to 29 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Indore and Ujjain are likely to experience clear weather. Prior to this, on February 23-24, cloud cover is expected across the region, with a cool breeze due to the influence of the jet stream.

According to the meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain there is an active cyclonic circulation system over Chhattisgarh, coupled with the passage of the trough line. This atmospheric setup is leading to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in a phase of light rainfall.

Along with this, another Western Disturbance is becoming active in Northern India from the night of February 24, with its impact expected to be visible in Madhya Pradesh from February 25, intensifying on February 26.

Anticipated Impact in Various Districts

February 25: Slight rainfall is expected in Seoni and Balaghat, while Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Dindori, and Mandla may experience thunder and lightning.

February 26: Bhopal, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sagar, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Katni, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, among other districts, may witness light rainfall with thunder and lightning.

Preceding Showers

Before the active system, several districts in Madhya Pradesh are already experiencing light rainfall. On Thursday, Damoh and Sidhi had mild showers.

Temperature Variations

Due to the influence of the jet stream, Thursday saw a drop in daytime temperatures across various districts. Bhopal recorded 27.7 degrees Celsius, marking a 3.2-degree decrease. Other temperatures included 27.8 degrees Celsius in Indore, 26.7 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, 29 degrees Celsius in Ujjain, and 28.4 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur.

Coldest Spot - Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi registered the lowest temperature in the state on Thursday, with a daytime high of 23.2 degrees Celsius, indicating a 2.2-degree drop in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Khandwa recorded the highest temperature, reaching 33.1 degrees Celsius during the day.

This dynamic weather pattern is expected to bring a refreshing change to the climate in Madhya Pradesh over the coming days.