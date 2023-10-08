 MP Weather Update: Early Monsoon Exit In 24 Hours Triggers Weather Changes And Temperature Shifts
Additionally, the withdrawal is anticipated in the nine districts of the Jabalpur, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions within the next 24 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is expected to withdraw from the state within the next 24 hours. Currently, nine districts in the Jabalpur, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions have not yet experienced the withdrawal of the monsoon.

Meteorologists note that this marks the first time in five years that the monsoon is bidding farewell ahead of schedule, with the last instance recorded in 2018 when the monsoon withdrew on October 4.

Senior meteorologist Dr Ved Prakash Singh revealed that monsoon withdrawal has already occurred in 43 districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and Gwalior.

It's noteworthy that the newly formed districts of Mauganj, Maihar, and Pandurna have not been officially included in the meteorological reports.

Dr Singh explained that a western disturbance, signaling the onset of the winter season in northern India, is expected to reach on Monday. This may result in rainfall in some hilly regions of northern India.

There could be a 2 to 3-degree Celsius increase in nighttime temperatures in Ujjain, Bhopal, and Indore, among other areas. Following this period, a decline in nighttime temperatures is anticipated, indicating a drop in temperatures after October 15.

During the day, temperatures have risen, surpassing 37 degrees Celsius in Gwalior and Damoh. Meanwhile, several cities, including Guna, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Khajuraho, Sagar, and Satna, reported temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Overnight, many cities recorded temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius, with Malanjkhand registering the lowest at 15.1 degrees Celsius.

