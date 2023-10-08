Bhopal: CM Virtually Inaugurates BPGPG College Building

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the administrative and academic building of the Bherulal Patidar Government Post Graduate (BPGPG) College, Mhow, from Bhopal.

The new building with 12 rooms has been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 6,63,47,000. The building will provide a lot of facilities to the students of rural areas in teaching and research work.

Minister Usha Thakur was present in this programme. On this, Dr PK Sanse was honoured with the best professor award along with the college and five cadets of NCC were also awarded at the national level.

Read Also MP: Seven Government Teachers Booked For Financial Fraud In Kukshi

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)