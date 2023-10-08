MP: Seven Government Teachers Booked For Financial Fraud In Kukshi

Representational photo |

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Seven government teachers, including an accountant, of Nisarpur education department under Kukshi tehsil have been booked for allegedly withdrawing salary and other benefits meant for teachers.

Accountant (assistant grade 3) Kashiram Eske fraudulently withdrew government funds, salaries, arrears, e-challan payments, leave encashment and other benefits to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore.

He allegedly transferred funds through fraudulent means to himself, his wife Antim Eske, Kukshi project officer Suresh Bhuria and a primary teacher in Bhilatbyadi Lingwa, Jamra’s accounts.

Those booked were accountant Kashiram Eske, Antim Eske, assistant grade-3 Suresh Bhuria, Manisha Bhuria, primary teacher Lalita Bhuria, Antarbai Pati Bahadur and Kanhalal Satpuda.

Departmental level probe unearthed a fraud of Rs 1.18 crore in respect of transactions related to payment of government teachers. During the investigation, serious financial irregularities were found in the funds by the investigating team and informed to the district administration.

Following this, collector Priyank Mishra, taking stern cognizance, suspended Suresh Bhuria, assistant grade-2, integrated tribal department. As per the department-level probe, the accountant had deposited over Rs 27 lakh in his wife’s account.

So far, four employees have been suspended in this matter. The administration then launched a drive to recover the amount the accountant had claimed through fraudulent means. Rs 64 lakh was recovered from accused Kashiram.

Earlier, the assistant commissioner accompanied by a block education officer reached the police station regarding this matter. Following this, a case was registered against seven teachers under the IT Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further probe is underway to ascertain other accomplices in the fraud. Special vigilance is being exercised by the department after fraud came to the fore.