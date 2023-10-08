Bhopal:100-Crore 'Shri Khedapati Hanuman Corridor' Will Be Set Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang laid the foundation stone of “ Shri Khedapati Hanuman Corrdiror” at Shri Khedapati Hanuman Temple premises on Saturday.

He said like Mahakal corridor, Shri Khedapati Hanuman Corridor will be constructed at an estimated cost Rs 100 crore. In the first phase, Rs 20 crore would be spent on the construction of the corridor which will be spread in 21 acres land including that of temple.

“This temple is one of the oldest in the city and it will get a facelift,” he said. The chaupai of Hanuman chalisa would be written on the walls of the corridor. Along with this, the corridor walls will have pictures of incidents related to Lord Hanuman like Lanka Dahan, Sanjivni Booti etc.

Vishvas Sarang said that Khedapati temple would be converted into a majestic one and there would be huge market alongside the temple premises. The arch similar to a flyover will come up over the premises of Shri Khedapati Hanuman temple.

Once finished, the temple would also be a central point of attraction. The 4.80 km long flyover, to be constructed from Kali Parade area situated near to Union Carbide factory till Ayodhya By Pass, will be constructed spending Rs 3646.7 lakh.