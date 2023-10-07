 MP: FSSAI Certifies Indore Central Jail As 'Eat Right Campus'
The 'Eat Right Campus' initiative led by FSSAI aims to promote safe, healthy and sustainable food.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city in the country, Indore has added another feather to its cap after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certified Indore Central Jail as 'Eat Right Campus'.

FSSAI has issued the certificate which states that Central Jail Indore is certified as Eat Right Campus according to the guidelines established by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for the period of October 6, 2023 to October 5, 2025.

FSSAI conducted the test in three rounds

Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar told ANI, "The FSSAI team on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had been collecting samples for the last four to five months to check the quality of food here. They saw the arrangement of the kitchen and took samples of the prepared food. They also took samples of the cooking ingredients. During this, they also checked the quality of water and hygiene. They conducted the test in three rounds." On Friday, they certified the Indore Central Jail as Eat Right Campus with a five-star rating. Even before this, the District Jail under the Central Jail was also certified as the Eat Right Campus. The food quality of that jail was also considered to be standard. Both the jails in the Indore district are certified as Eat Right Campus.

Menu of the prisoners is fixed

The menu of the prisoners is fixed right from the breakfast, lunch and dinner. The breakfast is given to inmates at around 8 am and the preparation of the food starts daily at around 5 am.

First breakfast is prepared and then lunch is prepared. The food is prepared in two shifts and around 100 prisoners work in preparing food in each shift. The prisoners' food committee prepares the food and they only serve it to the other prisoners.

