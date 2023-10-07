 Indore: Opposition Creates Ruckus At IMC Meet After Speaker Passes Proposals In Mere 3 Mins
Indore: Opposition Creates Ruckus At IMC Meet After Speaker Passes Proposals In Mere 3 Mins

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition councilors created a ruckus during a special conference of Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday, after the Speaker passed all the proposals within mere 3 minutes without any discussion.

The one-hour question session of the special conference was full of arguments between the MiC members and corporators from opposition. Immediately after this, the chairman read out the proposals one by one and the council quickly passed all the proposals in just three minutes. Disappointed by this, Congress councilors including opposition leader Chintu Chowksey sat on protest in front of chairman Munnalal Yadav. Seeing this, the chairman started the national anthem. For this reason everyone stood up and the protest ended there and the conference was declared closed. 

Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouksey questioned the problem of drinking water in 85 wards of the city and alleged supply of dirty water from the Narmada line. Corporator and water supply in-charge Bablu Sharma answered the question. He claimed that the officers and employees of the corporation immediately resolve the problems and complaints. 

Corporator Fauzia Sheikh Aleem questioned on the Corporation Council meeting which was held after four months from April. The Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav answered the question and cited about Section 27 of the Municipal Corporation's Constitution.

There was a lot of ruckus occured during question hour. BJP councilors objected during the Leader of Opposition Chintu Chowksey reading the questions over his statements and remarks targetting the present council. The Chowksey said, "this conference meeting is illegal" during the conference in his questions asking time. During the conference, corporators raised slogans in PM Narendra Modi support and against Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

