Bhopal: Full Meal On Wheels At Only ₹5 As Shivraj Flags Off 'Mobile Kitchen Centres' Under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday flagged off 'Mobile Kitchen Centres' under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana to provide food at an affordable rate from the smart city park in the state capital Bhopal

Under the Yojana, the poor people will be provided a full meal for Rs 5. Till now, Deendayal Rasoi Yojana was not moveable, a place where people could go and have food.

Now, Mobile Kitchen Centres under the Yojana have been started. Four mobile kitchen centres were started in Indore Municipal Corporation, three in Bhopal and two each in Jabalpur and Gwalior. Similarly, one Mobile Kitchen Centre was started in Pithampur (Indore) and Mandideep (Bhopal) municipal bodies along with the remaining 12 municipal corporations in the states.

प्रदेश में कोई भी गरीब भूखे पेट न सोेए, इसके लिए हम संकल्पित हैं।



दीनदयाल रसोई योजना के अंतर्गत आज हमने चलित रसोई केंद्रों का शुभारंभ किया है। अब किसी भी गरीब भाई-बहन को भोजन के लिए कहीं जाना नहीं पड़ेगा; आप जहां होंगे खाना वहीं पहुंचेगा और गुणवत्तापूर्ण भोजन के लिए आपको सिर्फ… pic.twitter.com/6cgEG7tBZ1 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 7, 2023

Speaking at the occasion CM Chouhan said "Poor people who come to the cities for work or for some other reasons generally use to have food at hotels and their hard-earned money used to be spent only on getting food. So, it came to my mind to start Deendayal Rasoi Yojana under which a full meal is provided for Rs 5." "Sometimes, people work in some places and cover long distances to have food. Time and money will be spent just commuting to the kitchen. Therefore, an idea came to my mind to take the kitchen to the places where poor people are working. That's why mobile kitchen centres under the yojana have been started," the CM said, adding that this kitchen will keep moving where poor people and labourers work and also near hospitals where people from various regions come.

Mobile Kitchen Centres were opened to provide meals at affordable rates to labourers near their workplaces.

"Deendayal Upadhyay used to say that the poor are god and serving them is the worship of God. This is a mantra for me. Therefore today we are starting 'Mobile Kitchen Centres' under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana to serve the poor," CM Chouhan added. (