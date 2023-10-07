MP Breaking: Dengue Outbreak In Morena Village, Half Of The Population Infected

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue outbreak has been reported in Gullakhera village of Morena as the cases rose to 250 from 100 in barely two days. The village has a population of 500 to 600 people, of which 50% are infected. The condition of the villagers is said to be serious.

The people of the village said first there is pain in the hands and legs, followed by cold and fever. The tablets usually taken for fever and body ache were not helping. Withing 48 hours, the platelets of the person starts to go down as the disease progresses in the body. The villagers said that when they tried complain about the matter to the Sarpanch and BMO Pahargarh, the officials did not pick up the phone. And no investigation team has been able to reach the village nor have we got any treatment. The villagers complained about the high-cost treatment in the private hospitals.

Notably, in Gullakhera village, from children to elders, everyone is sick and 50 percent people in every family are sick. This has also disturbed the farming as Kharif crops are still standing in the fields, leading to financial loss.

District CMHO Rakesh Sharma said that, "we are sending the investigation team and by setting up a camp in the village, the treatment of patients will be started immediately.

