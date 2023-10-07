MP: Partially Burned Matchstick Causes Massive Fire At Chemical Factory Near Gwalior, Reduces The Building To Ashes In No Time

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory at Baraghata Industrial Area in Gwalior. In no time, the raging fire engulfed entire factory. Prima Facia probe reveals someone threw a partially burning matchstick after lighting a cigarette in the campus, which led to the accident.

The police and fire department immediately reached the spot and fire brigades were called. Over half a dozen fire brigade vehicles made several rounds to control the spreading flames. It took nearly five hours for the firemen to douse the flames completely.

Fire officer Atibal Singh Yadav says that as soon as the information was received, half a dozen fire brigade vehicles were immediately sent to the spot and now the fire has almost been controlled. There is a small fire inside, efforts are being made to extinguish it. There has been no casualty in this incident of fire and probably this incident of arson has happened due to leaving the match stick after smoking beedi cigarette.