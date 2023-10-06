Bhopal DIG Among 12 IPS Officers Transferred Ahead Of Model Code Of Conduct; Changes In Indore, Sagar & More

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the Model Code of Conduct waiting on the doorstep of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government has released the transfer list of 12 IPS officers-- including changes in Bhopal and Indore DIG, on Friday.

According to this list, RK Hingankar, posted as Additional Police Commissioner, Crime, Indore, has been made Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rural Range, Indore.

Kumar Saurabh, currently posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police at Bhopal Police Headquarters, will now take over the responsibility of Deputy Inspector General of Police Chambal Range Morena.

Sunil Kumar Jain is made Deputy Inspector General of Police Sagar.

Savita Sohane transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police Shahdol Range.

Manoj Kumar is removed from the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bhopal Police Headquarters and given the post of Additional Commissioner of Police Crime, Indore.

Satyendra Kumar Jain will now be posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police at Bhopal Police Headquarters.

Along with this, Virendra Kumar Singh will be the Superintendent of Police of Khandwa.

Apart from this, Santosh Kori, the Superintendent of Police of Malwa got the responsibility of Fighter 35th Corps Visbal Mandla.

Vinod Kumar Singh is made the Superintendent of Police of Malwa. Rajesh Kumar Tripathi will now be the Superintendent of Police of Pandhurna.

Ram Sharan Prajapati got the responsibility of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters City Police, Bhopal. Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal is posted as Superintendent of Police Maihar.

Transfers made this week

This week, Munnalal Chaurasia, currently posted as Superintendent of Police of Human Rights Commission, Bhopal, is now Additional Superintendent of Police Mauganj Rewa. Meanwhile, Amrit Veena, Deputy Commander, Gwalior, has been given the responsibility of Additional Superintendent of Police, Gwalior. At the same time, Mukesh Vaishya will now be the Superintendent of Police of Rewa. Anil Patidar, who is currently the Additional Superintendent of Police, Guna, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Barwani.

