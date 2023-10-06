Bhopal: CM Dedicates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 53000 Cr Projects

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually dedicated and laid the foundation stone of 14375 projects costing Rs 53000 crores during a programme held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Friday. He said October 6 date will be recorded in history as projects of Rs 53000 crores have been dedicated or their foundation stone has been laid in a single day.

Claiming that the Ladli Behana Scheme has increased the pride of women and is a revolutionary step, he added that 35 percent reservation has been made for females in government jobs. Talking about the increased irrigation facility of state, he said that the target has been set to develop an overall irrigation facility in 100 lakh hectares.

He said for talented students of Higher Secondary School, he came up with scooty distribution to improve the education level. Now no one will live without the piece of plot as the government. The electricity capacity has been increased to 29000 megawatt. More than this, work is being done on 38000 MW electricity. CM Rise Schools are being made better than private schools so that wards of poor people could also get quality education. He also spoke about the improved network of roads and stated that now there is development in all corners of the state.

