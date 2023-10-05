Bhopal: NGT Forms Committee For Spot Verification At Lower Lake For Proposed Collector Building At Professor Colony | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a 4-member committee for spot verification of Lower Lake area to ascertain any violation of Bhoj wetland rules and regulations for environment conservation. The committee has been asked to submit a factual and action taken report within six weeks. The green tribunal has issued directions on the petition filed by environmentalist Nitin Saxena.

The petitioner had approached the tribunal over new constructions in an area adjacent to the lower lake. Construction of new collector building is also proposed at Professor Colony near the Lower Lake.

The committee members include one representative each from integrated office MoEF&CC at Bhopal, State Wetland Authority (Bhopal), Central Pollution Control Board and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority,(SEIAA)Bhopal.

The committee has been directed to ensure the compliance with the Wetland Rules 2017 and the orders issued by the Supreme Court.

Advocate Harverdhan Tiwari, who appeared on behalf of petitioner Nitin Saxena, an environmentalist, said, “Permission given by ministry of environment, forest & climate change issued by the SEIAA allowing construction within 50 meters of Bhoj Wetland, - Ramsar site- of International Importance, Bhopal by suppressing the material facts of Lower Lake and only discussing about the distance from Upper Lake.

The SEIAA, in its report dated July 17, 2023 has merely discussed the Upper Lake and malafide suppressed the facts regarding Lower Lake. Subsequently the Urban Development and Housing Department issued the Gazette Notification/Order dated July 21, 2023 whereby the no-construction zone near FTL was reduced from 50 meters to 33 meters. Further the respondents have given illegal permission for cutting of almost 390 trees, out of which many are heritage trees.

Thus, the said notification reducing the no construction zone and allowing construction over Ramasr site, illegal felling of trees and contamination of water of Wetland is a gross violation of the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Rules given under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and the Guidelines for management planning for Ramsar sites.

On May 31, 2023 the petitioner(Applicant) had lodged a complaint and brought the said issue to the knowledge of State Wetland Authority seeking intervention into the matter and prevent illegal construction and encroachment, cutting & felling of trees and contamination of water over and near Lower Lake, the wetland of international importance and recognition.

Read Also Bhopal: Ganga Gatha Epicting Agony Of River Struggling For Survival

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)