Bhopal: Ganga Gatha Epicting Agony Of River Struggling For Survival

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Dastangoi ‘ Ganga Gatha,’ depicting the agony of river Ganga struggling for its own life, was presented at Rangshri Little ballet Troupe in the city on Wednesday.

Dastango Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma from Lucknow presented the five stories, focused on river Ganga beautifully. It also reveals many poignant images of the plight of the life-giving river Ganga. The event was part of the 17th series of Pt. Ishan Narayan Joshi Memorial Lecture.

‘Ganga Gatha’ is the story of the dialogue between Gangapoot (a sage) and Ganga. According to Mahashuka Jataka, there was deep friendship and loyalty between a fig tree and a parrot situated on the banks of Ganga. The parrot lived in the shelter of that tree and remained satisfied by eating its fruits, expressing his gratitude towards the tree. The news of this friendship reached heaven. Lord Indra wanted to test this friendship. He immediately turned that tree into a dry stump. There is nothing left in the tree. But even in this emergency the parrot did not leave his friend, didn't fly away anywhere else and kept sitting there. He even became near death.

Indra was pleased with this loyalty towards friendship. Indra said to the dying parrot - Ask for whatever boon you want, everything will be fulfilled. The parrot said that “I do not want anything for myself. Make my friend (the tree) as green as before”. Indra took some water from the Ganga river flowing nearby and sprinkled it on the dry stump of the tree. Due to the divine influence of water from the river, the tree again became prosperous as before. The parrot started living happily again. Poet and author Rajesh Joshi threw light on the literary contribution of writer Pt. Ishanarayan Joshi. Author Ramprakash Tripathi conducted the event.