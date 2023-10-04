Bhopal: Next Set Of Metro Coaches May Arrive After 2 Months |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The next set of Metro train coaches is expected to arrive in Bhopal after one and half or two months. The remaining sets of the train will be brought in a phased manner.

Once completed, a total of 27 metro trains will be operated in the city.

So far, a successful trial run of the first Metro train was conducted on Tuesday.

The metro coaches are being manufactured at ALSTOM’s Savli plant (Vadodra-Gujarat). The cost of one set of Metro coaches (comprising three modern coaches with engines) is around Rs 27 crore. This cost covers production, design, commissioning and maintenance etc.

“As the project progresses, more sets of trains will be brought in phased manner. By 2026, all 27 sets are expected to run in Bhopal,” a senior officer associated with the project said.

Sources in the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited told Free Press that after the trial run of the first set of metro trains, more trials would be conducted to increase the speed of the train. During the first trial course, the speed was between 10 and 15 km per hour.

The train is designed to run at the speed of around 90 km per hour. By running the metro train often, its speeds will be taken near about 80 km per hour. Before going for commercial operation, it is mandatory to conduct regular testing.

Usually, it is only after six months of trial run that a Metro train is allowed to go for commercial operation. “It is necessary that the metro train should have completed at least 2,000 km run before going for commercial operation,” an officer of Bhopal Metro Project said.

The commercial operation of the Metro is being anticipated in May and June.