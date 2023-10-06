Indore: BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya Announces Rs 51K Reward To Polling Booth Chairperson If Congress Gets Dismissed On Duck

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP senior leader and candidate from Indore Assembly Constituency No. 1 Kailash Vijayvargiya is once again in the headlines because of his political remarks. Vijayvargiya, while addressing a gathering in Indore on Thursday, announced a reward of Rs 51,000 to the polling booth chairman where Congress gets dismissed on duck.

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya reached Ward 5 of Indore-1 to address the meeting. During this, he said that "all of you should bless BJP so that Congress does not get a single vote from this ward." Along with this, he announced a reward of Rs 51,000 to the chairman of the polling booth where Congress will not get even a single vote.

Further he said that everyone should make efforts so that Congress does not get votes from this ward. Because Congress has not done any work here.

“I don't talk much. Wherever I have been an MLA, that assembly has been number-1 in development. I went to Indore-4, Indore-2 and contested elections from Mhow. You can see the development there,” he added.

Vijayvargiya passed proposal for Metro

“There will be development in Indore 1 as well. When I was mayor, I stopped tempos in Indore and started running buses. It was I who got the Metro proposal passed. In Indore-1, I will build a library and college at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The first task after the elections will be to attack drug dealers. I will not let drug dealers breathe here”, he said.

Addressing the workers in Ward-7, he said, 'If I do not get time and I will just sit and give instructions from Bhopal, then your work will be done.' Vijayvargiya had said on Wednesday that I have not come to Indore-1 just to become an MLA. I will get some bigger responsibility from the party and when I get bigger responsibility, I will also do bigger work.

