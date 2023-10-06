 Indore: BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya Announces Rs 51K Reward To Polling Booth Chairperson If Congress Gets Dismissed On Duck
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya Announces Rs 51K Reward To Polling Booth Chairperson If Congress Gets Dismissed On Duck

Indore: BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya Announces Rs 51K Reward To Polling Booth Chairperson If Congress Gets Dismissed On Duck

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya reached Ward 5 of Indore-1 to address the meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP senior leader and candidate from Indore Assembly Constituency No. 1 Kailash Vijayvargiya is once again in the headlines because of his political remarks. Vijayvargiya, while addressing a gathering in Indore on Thursday, announced a reward of Rs 51,000 to the polling booth chairman where Congress gets dismissed on duck.

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya reached Ward 5 of Indore-1 to address the meeting. During this, he said that "all of you should bless BJP so that Congress does not get a single vote from this ward." Along with this, he announced a reward of Rs 51,000 to the chairman of the polling booth where Congress will not get even a single vote.

Further he said that everyone should make efforts so that Congress does not get votes from this ward. Because Congress has not done any work here.

“I don't talk much. Wherever I have been an MLA, that assembly has been number-1 in development. I went to Indore-4, Indore-2 and contested elections from Mhow. You can see the development there,” he added.

Read Also
Indore: "I Had No Wish To Fight Election, Can't Fold Hands For Votes," 'Senior' BJP Leader Kailash...
article-image

Vijayvargiya passed proposal for Metro

“There will be development in Indore 1 as well. When I was mayor, I stopped tempos in Indore and started running buses. It was I who got the Metro proposal passed. In Indore-1, I will build a library and college at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The first task after the elections will be to attack drug dealers. I will not let drug dealers breathe here”, he said.

Addressing the workers in Ward-7, he said, 'If I do not get time and I will just sit and give instructions from Bhopal, then your work will be done.' Vijayvargiya had said on Wednesday that I have not come to Indore-1 just to become an MLA. I will get some bigger responsibility from the party and when I get bigger responsibility, I will also do bigger work.

Read Also
Indore: LPG Grants Distribution To Be Held At 88 LPG Agencies
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Crash: Two Dead After Car Rams Into Divider At AB Road

Indore Crash: Two Dead After Car Rams Into Divider At AB Road

Indore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Laxshmi Bai Nagar Railway Station, Announces...

Indore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Laxshmi Bai Nagar Railway Station, Announces...

SC Seeks Response From MP, Rajasthan On Freebies Before Elections

SC Seeks Response From MP, Rajasthan On Freebies Before Elections

Bhopal DIG Among 12 IPS Officers Transferred Ahead Of Model Code Of Conduct; Changes In Indore,...

Bhopal DIG Among 12 IPS Officers Transferred Ahead Of Model Code Of Conduct; Changes In Indore,...

Madhya Pradesh: Don't Believe WhatsApp Messages, Model Code Of Conduct Will Not Be Announced Today,...

Madhya Pradesh: Don't Believe WhatsApp Messages, Model Code Of Conduct Will Not Be Announced Today,...