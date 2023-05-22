MP Weather Update: Drizzle to beat Nautapa heat, temperature likely to drop by 3° Celsius

ANANDSHIVRE/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and thundershowers lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours. According to meteorological department, it's the western disturbance that is causing the fickle weather.

Bagli (Dewas) recorded 40mm rainfall while Ichhawar (Sehore) recorded 28mm and Raisen recorded 11mm rainfall. Nepanagar recorded 29mm rainfall and Ujjain recorded 14mm. Other districts including Agar, Khargone, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Betul, Harda, Sheopurkalan, Naramdapuram, Shivpuri, Guna, Gwalior, Pachmarhi, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh also recorded traces of rainfall.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea is bringing moisture to the state. This is why it is raining. Similar weather will continue on Monday and beyond, as a western disturbance is approaching Western Himalayas from May 23. While a trough is extending from Bihar to Telangana across Chhattisgarh at lower levels, another trough is extending from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu. It is likely that this system will remain active till the last days of May.

Temperature likely to drop by two to three degrees

According to the meteorological department, due to cloud cover and light rain, the day temperature will also drop. At present, the day temperature in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur is between 40 and 42 degrees, while the maximum temperature in Khajuraho and Naugaon has crossed 44 degrees. The Meteorological Department has predicted a drop of two to three degrees in day and night temperatures.

Light rain in several parts

Meteorologists have predicted light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in Seoni, Chhindwara, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Dindori, Dewas, Narsinghpur and Shivpuri on Monday.