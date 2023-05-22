Indore: Evening rain provides relief from heat but traffic jams, power cuts create trouble

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal caused rainfall in the district for the third consecutive day, on Sunday. The day remained hot and humid but rain lashed many parts of the city in the evening with different intensity. Meanwhile, the change in weather created trouble for those who were on the road and they had to run for shelters to prevent from getting drenched.

But, waterlogging in many areas and the traffic jams at the Bypass gave people a tough time.

Citizens woke up to a hot morning on Sunday and the day temperature kept on increasing and even crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

However, dark clouds started enveloping the city sky in the afternoon, and it rained intermittently with varying intensity in many parts of the city in the evening.

“The change in weather is the result of the cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and a trough from the above cyclonic circulation is passing through the parts of Madhya Pradesh as well. Under the influence of these conditions, rainfall took place in many districts of the state,” Met officials said.

Chances of rainfall will reduce from Monday but the weather will remain cloudy for a couple of days.

The night temperature is likely to increase due to the cloudy weather.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 40.2 degrees Celsius which was normal while the night temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal.

Seven mm of rainfall was recorded on Sunday at the weather station of the Regional Meteorological Department at the City Airport. With this, the total rainfall in the last couple of days has increased to 55 mm.