MP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife

Representational Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A train journey turned into a peak drama for several passengers on the moving Ajmer-Bandra train after two groups indulged in an intense fight over a trivial issue.

The short argument took no time to turn into an intense brawl between two groups, which was quick to amuse many. Upon reaching Ratlam station on Wednesday, the brawl turned into a bloody fight where youth were attacked with sharp pointed objects.

As per reports, Aslam Mario (22) of Surat, along with accomplices Sadiq, Imtiaz, and Iqbaal boarded the train from Ajmer on Tuesday. Similarly, Sunny, Irfan, Adil and Mohammad Hamza boarded the train from Ajmer. The argument between two groups turned into a horrific fight upon reaching Ratlam. Aslam was attacked with a sharp object and suffered injuries.

Upon receiving the information, GRP rushed to the coach and rushed him to the district hospital. He underwent primary medical treatment at the district hospital. Station in-charge RBS Kushwaha said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against both parties. Victim Aslam returned to Surat along with accomplices after getting primary treatment. Further probes are underway. Most pointed out the deteriorating management of railways, while others found the incident funny.