 MP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife

MP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife

The short argument took no time to turn into an intense brawl between two groups, which was quick to amuse many.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A train journey turned into a peak drama for several passengers on the moving Ajmer-Bandra train after two groups indulged in an intense fight over a trivial issue.

The short argument took no time to turn into an intense brawl between two groups, which was quick to amuse many. Upon reaching Ratlam station on Wednesday, the brawl turned into a bloody fight where youth were attacked with sharp pointed objects.

Read Also
Bhopal: Chief Electoral Officer Inspects Security At Strong Room Ahead Of MP Election Results...
article-image

As per reports, Aslam Mario (22) of Surat, along with accomplices Sadiq, Imtiaz, and Iqbaal boarded the train from Ajmer on Tuesday. Similarly, Sunny, Irfan, Adil and Mohammad Hamza boarded the train from Ajmer. The argument between two groups turned into a horrific fight upon reaching Ratlam. Aslam was attacked with a sharp object and suffered injuries.

Upon receiving the information, GRP rushed to the coach and rushed him to the district hospital. He underwent primary medical treatment at the district hospital. Station in-charge RBS Kushwaha said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against both parties. Victim Aslam returned to Surat along with accomplices after getting primary treatment. Further probes are underway. Most pointed out the deteriorating management of railways, while others found the incident funny.

Read Also
Indore: Ritesh Inani Elected IHCBA Prez, Bhuvan Gautam Is Secy
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife

MP: War Of Words Turn Into Bloody Fight In Moving Train As Youth Attacks Passenger With Knife

MP Elections 2023: Over 100 Cops Vote Via Postal Ballots 3 Days After Polling Date In Khandwa, CEO...

MP Elections 2023: Over 100 Cops Vote Via Postal Ballots 3 Days After Polling Date In Khandwa, CEO...

MP: Malwa Celebrates 'Kans Vadotasv' To Mark Lord Krishna's Victory (WATCH)

MP: Malwa Celebrates 'Kans Vadotasv' To Mark Lord Krishna's Victory (WATCH)

Indore Crafts Magnificent Chariot To Carry Holy Water From 75 Sacred Rivers To Ayodhya For Lord...

Indore Crafts Magnificent Chariot To Carry Holy Water From 75 Sacred Rivers To Ayodhya For Lord...

Dengue Scare: Highest Dengue, Chikungunya Cases In Indore District In Division

Dengue Scare: Highest Dengue, Chikungunya Cases In Indore District In Division