Indore: Ritesh Inani Elected IHCBA Prez, Bhuvan Gautam Is Secy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ritesh Inani was elected as president of Indore High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) in elections for 2023-24 held on Wednesday. He won by 109 votes. Three candidates were in fray for president’s post.

Tanuj Dixit, advocate and assistant election officer & media coordinator said that Ritesh Inani secured 639 votes, Amarsingh Rathore got 530 and Pawan Kumar Joshi got 143 votes.

Bhuvan Gautam was elected secretary with 652 votes, while Manish Gadkar got 499 and Sanjay Karanjawala got 152 votes.

Likewise, Yashpal Rathore secured 648 votes to defeat his opponents in election for the vice-president's post.

Shashank Sharma was elected as joint secretary. Apart from office-bearers, the newly elected body would have five executive members, including Prabhat Pandey, Tejas Vyas, Arun Singh Chauhan, Vishal Soni and Dharmendra Sahu.

Election committee member and media in-charge Tanuj Dixit said that apart from poll panel members, about a hundred advocate volunteers were assigned poll-related works and they helped throughout the day. The voting was held from 11 am to 5 pm and counting of votes was done immediately after that.

Chief electoral officer Manoj Dwivedi said that names of as many as 1,328 advocates were in the electoral roll.