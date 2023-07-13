 MP: Villagers Protest, Demand Increase In Height Of Culvert In Khachrod
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Villagers Protest, Demand Increase In Height Of Culvert In Khachrod

MP: Villagers Protest, Demand Increase In Height Of Culvert In Khachrod

The water blocks route towards Ratlam.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
MP: Villagers Protest, Demand Increase In Height Of Culvert In Khachrod | FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers staged protest over a culvert that usually submerges in water during monsoon causing transportation problems in Malwasa village between Khachrod and Ratlam.

The water blocks route towards Ratlam. The villagers demanded that the height of the culvert be raised to solve the problem.

Hatnara village sarpanch’s representative Mukesh Patidar along with Rahul Parmar, Vijay Soltiya, Pankaj Bamnia, Ravi Parmar and others staged a sit-in in the water at the culvert and demanded official assurance on raising the height of the culvert.

Read Also
Bhopal: Central Academy For Police Training Receives Utkrusht Accreditation
article-image

Patidar said that the villagers had submitted many memorandums regarding the problem to MLA, gram panchayat, revenue officer and tehsildar, but received only assurances. 

He further said that villagers would not call off the protest till assurance from a higher official.

As soon as the news of sit-in spread, police officials reached the spot and requested them to clear the way and call off the protest. However, they refused. At last, a district official concerned reached the spot and listened to their problem. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Capacity Building Policy Gets Cabinet Approval
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Congress , JAYS, Janata Dal Workers Join BJP In Sailana

Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Congress , JAYS, Janata Dal Workers Join BJP In Sailana

Indore: Former Member Of Parliament Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88

Indore: Former Member Of Parliament Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88

MP: 159 Plastic Bags Of Poppy Straw Weighing 3,152.400 Kilogram Seized

MP: 159 Plastic Bags Of Poppy Straw Weighing 3,152.400 Kilogram Seized