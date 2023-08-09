MP: Vehicle Vandalised, Stone Pelted On Kanwar Yatra In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions escalated in Khandwa following clashes during Kanwar yatra celebrations in Kaharwadi area. In response, the police intervened by baton charging the mob to bring situation under control.

As per report, the incident occurred when the Kanwar yatra, organised by Jai Hindu Rashtra, was passing through Kaharwadi area. A commotion broke out during which stone pelting occurred. The yatra had passed through the main routes of the city without any incident and was about to conclude at Mahadevgarh temple when clashes broke out.

Around 500 police officials were present in the yatra to prevent any untoward incident. The intense situation forced the police to resort to baton charge on the mob in a bid to bring the situation under control. A vehicle was damaged during the clashes.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that video footage of the incident is being scanned to identify the mob and strict action will be taken against those who were behind the clashes. On being informed, collector Anoop Kumar Singh also rushed to the spot.

When asked about enforcement of section 144, the collector said that the situation is under control and appealed to people not to believe or spread rumours. He further added that the yatra was about to reach its destination when stone pelting occurred. The police had already suspected disturbances during the Yatra. Hence a large number of police force was deployed.

