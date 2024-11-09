MP Updates: Ratlam Man Held With Brown Sugar Worth ₹11 Lakhs; Paid Attendant Service To Begin At Indore Airport

Representative Picture

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man for allegedly carrying 105 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 11 lakh concealed in a smartphone box. The accused had brought the drugs from Ratlam and was going to deliver it to a person in the city.

The officials were questioning him to know his source of drugs and about the person whom he was going to deliver the same. DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said a team of crime branch was searching for drug peddlers on MR-4 when a youth was seen crossing a nullah. He was carrying a bag and after seeing the police, tried to flee.

Read Also Ujjain: Mahakal Security Guard Booked For Duping Devotees From Bengaluru Over Entry To Bhasma Aarti

However, the police team caught him and seized the contraband. The accused has been identified as Shadab Khan, a resident of Jaora in Ratlam district, who had hidden the drugs in the box of a smartphone in order to mislead the police.

A search has been launched for the person who provided the drugs to him. Also, the investigation is on to know the people indulged in drug supply in the city. The accused has been booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS act.

Indore Airport |

Paid Attendant Service To Begin At Indore Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A paid attendant service is to be rolled out at Devi Ahilybai Holkar airport of the city. By paying a small amount of money, attendants will help travellers in all the tasks from lifting their luggage to check-in, boarding and booking taxis. The service will help the elderly and sick travellers.

The local airport administration has recently issued tenders for this and by January-February this facility will start at the airport. Officials said that under the facility, the company which will be given this work will appoint attendants at arrival and departure. Any passenger will be able to avail the facility of an attendant by paying a fixed fee.

Under this, passengers will be able to take an attendant. He will carry their luggage from their car to the terminal or to the check-in counters or to the boarding gate. The company will also provide special trolleys to the passengers, which the attendant will carry for the passenger.