 Bhopal: Crooks Who Created Fake Facebook ID Of Police Commissioner Dupe Businessman Of ₹45k
Bhopal: Crooks Who Created Fake Facebook ID Of Police Commissioner Dupe Businessman Of ₹45k

It was reported that almost 13 fake Facebook IDs were created in the name Bhopal police commissioner.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified cyber crooks, who had created fake ID of Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra on Facebook duped a businessman to the tune of Rs 45,000, officials said on Friday. The cyber wing has registered a case and begun probe.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan, complainant Mahesh Kumar Kodwani (48), a native of Jabalpur, stays in Jehangirabad. He deals in cold storage equipment. He approached the cyber cell on Thursday late night, stating that he had received a message from a Facebook ID two days ago, which displayed the profile picture of Bhopal police commissioner Mishra.

The man operating the ID offered to sell furniture to him at a low cost (Rs 45,000). Falling into the trap, Kodwani transferred the amount to the crook in multiple transactions. Later, he came to know that the ID was a fake and he had been duped. He lodged a complaint at the city cyber cell thereafter.

Location of fake IDs traced to Odisha, Haryana & Rajasthan

When deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Akhil Patel was contacted regarding the incident, he told Free Press that almost 13 fake Facebook IDs were created in the name Bhopal police commissioner.

The locations of the IDs have been traced to Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan, which are hot spots of cyber crimes. “Till date, we have got six Facebook IDs in CP’s name deactivated and efforts are on to crack down on other IDs too,” he added.

