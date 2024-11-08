 Madhya Pradesh To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants After 10 Tuskers Die In Bandhavgarh Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants After 10 Tuskers Die In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Madhya Pradesh To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants After 10 Tuskers Die In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier announced that forest officials from Madhya Pradesh would be sent for training in other states with a high population of elephants.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Post Bandhavgarh Tusker Deaths, MP To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the recent deaths of 10 elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Madhya Pradesh forest department plans to use satellite collars to track the movements of tuskers, an official said on Friday.

The state government has been announcing a slew of measures following the deaths of pachyderms last month. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier announced that forest officials from Madhya Pradesh would be sent for training in other states with a high population of elephants.

On October 29, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khalil range of the BTR in Umaria district, while four died on October 30 and two on October 31.

Talking to PTI, MP additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy said, "We have asked Tamil Nadu for two satellite collars, which are expected to reach MP this week. We will start by putting them on two jumbos in BTR." He said the department plans to use satellite collars on all 150 wild elephants in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Opposition Members To Skip JPC Meeting Over Waqf Amendment Bill On Nov 9
Opposition Members To Skip JPC Meeting Over Waqf Amendment Bill On Nov 9
Goa’s Tourism Sector On The Rise: Records Domestic Visitors, Growing International Arrivals, And A Focus On Sustainability
Goa’s Tourism Sector On The Rise: Records Domestic Visitors, Growing International Arrivals, And A Focus On Sustainability
Ashok Leyland Q2FY25 Earnings: Standalone Profit Soars 37.3% YoY To ₹770.10 Crore; Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend
Ashok Leyland Q2FY25 Earnings: Standalone Profit Soars 37.3% YoY To ₹770.10 Crore; Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend
Sir Ian Botham RESCUED By Merv Hughes After Falling Into Crocodile-Infested Waters, England Cricket Legend Suffers Bruises
Sir Ian Botham RESCUED By Merv Hughes After Falling Into Crocodile-Infested Waters, England Cricket Legend Suffers Bruises
Read Also
Jumbo Mystery Solved? Fungus-Laced Kodo Crop Killed 10 Elephants In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Guess...
article-image

Krishnamoorthy is the head of a nine-member elephant advisory committee formed two days ago to manage tuskers in the state, mainly during their rescue and rehabilitation.

The probe into the deaths of the ten elephants had concluded that there was neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid in their visceras, but it was not a case of 'poisoning'.

Viscera reports suggested toxicity was due to the consumption of large quantities of Kodo millet plants, the senior official had said earlier.

Based on the probe team's report, the chief minister suspended two senior reserve officials for alleged lapses.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants After 10 Tuskers Die In Bandhavgarh...

Madhya Pradesh To Use Satellite Collars To Track Elephants After 10 Tuskers Die In Bandhavgarh...

Great Escape Falls Flat: Two Inmates Jump 15-Foot Jail Wall In Madhya Pradesh, Get Caught Limping...

Great Escape Falls Flat: Two Inmates Jump 15-Foot Jail Wall In Madhya Pradesh, Get Caught Limping...

Chhath Pooja 2024: 4-Day Sun Festival Concludes With Arghya To The Rising Sun

Chhath Pooja 2024: 4-Day Sun Festival Concludes With Arghya To The Rising Sun

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Enjoys Jalebi & Gujiya At Local Shop While Campaigning For Ramnivas...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Enjoys Jalebi & Gujiya At Local Shop While Campaigning For Ramnivas...

Bhopal: Massive Fire Destroys Goods Worth ₹75 Lakh At Garments Store In Bairagarh; Short Circuit...

Bhopal: Massive Fire Destroys Goods Worth ₹75 Lakh At Garments Store In Bairagarh; Short Circuit...