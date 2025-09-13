 One More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOne More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20

One More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20

57 horses were brought from Hyderabad to Panagar; 19 had already died earlier, now another dies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
20th Out Of 57 Horses Dies in MP's Jabalpur, Series Of Deaths Continues |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One more horse, brought from Hyderabad, died under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, taking death toll to 20.

Notably, 57 horses were brought from Hyderabad on May 5 for riding academy in Jabalpur.

Of them, 19 horses died between a few weeks ago, raising serious concerns about their health and maintenance.

Read Also
19 Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In MP's Jabalpur; Case...
article-image

According to officials, the Animal Husbandry Department has been continuously monitoring these foreign breed horses.

FPJ Shorts
DUSU Elections 2025: Hostels For All, Safety, Career Support, And Affordable Fees Are Among Key Demands By Students From ABVP, NSUI Candidates
DUSU Elections 2025: Hostels For All, Safety, Career Support, And Affordable Fees Are Among Key Demands By Students From ABVP, NSUI Candidates
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case
Indian Jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds Targets Saudi Arabia's $8.3 Billion Luxury Market For 20% Domestic Growth & Gulf Expansion
Indian Jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds Targets Saudi Arabia's $8.3 Billion Luxury Market For 20% Domestic Growth & Gulf Expansion
Mumbai's First Double-Decker Railway Bridge To Rise At Elphinstone; MahaRail To Build Landmark Structure
Mumbai's First Double-Decker Railway Bridge To Rise At Elphinstone; MahaRail To Build Landmark Structure

Medical examinations were conducted and reports for glanders disease, a common fatal infection in horses, have come back negative. Despite this, horses continue to die one after another which deepens the case.

It has also come to light that the horses were kept in a buffalo stable, raising questions about unsuitable living conditions for the horses.

The horses are said to belong to Suresh Paladugu, who operates the Horse Power Super League in Hyderabad. They were shifted to Jabalpur after the Hyderabad racecourse was shut down.

Read Also
After 19 Hyderabad Horses Mysteriously Die In MP's Jabalpur, Animal Husbandry Dept Orders Immediate...
article-image

A case has been registered against Sachin Tiwari and Hyderabad-based Hetha Net Private Company in connection with the deaths.

Authorities are investigating the matter while ensuring continuous surveillance of the surviving horses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

One More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20

One More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20

VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank Within 30 Seconds In Madhya Pradesh's Betul

VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank Within 30 Seconds In Madhya Pradesh's Betul

VIDEO: 'Kitno Ko Thoka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Jokingly Asks Female Students While Gifting...

VIDEO: 'Kitno Ko Thoka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Jokingly Asks Female Students While Gifting...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From...

Madhya Pradesh September 13 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected In Southern Parts From...