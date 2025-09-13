One More Hyderabad Horse Dies In Jabalpur Under Mysterious Circumstances; Toll Jumps To 20

20th Out Of 57 Horses Dies in MP's Jabalpur, Series Of Deaths Continues |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One more horse, brought from Hyderabad, died under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, taking death toll to 20.

Notably, 57 horses were brought from Hyderabad on May 5 for riding academy in Jabalpur.

Of them, 19 horses died between a few weeks ago, raising serious concerns about their health and maintenance.

According to officials, the Animal Husbandry Department has been continuously monitoring these foreign breed horses.

Medical examinations were conducted and reports for glanders disease, a common fatal infection in horses, have come back negative. Despite this, horses continue to die one after another which deepens the case.

It has also come to light that the horses were kept in a buffalo stable, raising questions about unsuitable living conditions for the horses.

The horses are said to belong to Suresh Paladugu, who operates the Horse Power Super League in Hyderabad. They were shifted to Jabalpur after the Hyderabad racecourse was shut down.

A case has been registered against Sachin Tiwari and Hyderabad-based Hetha Net Private Company in connection with the deaths.

Authorities are investigating the matter while ensuring continuous surveillance of the surviving horses.