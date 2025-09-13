Bizarre! Gwalior Man Who Publicly Shot Woman Streamed Murder On Facebook Live

Man Who Shot Woman In MP's Gwalior Streamed Murder On Facebook Live | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The man who shot a woman 4-5 times in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Friday also streamed the act live on Facebook while executing the crime reportedly.

Notably, the accused, Arvind Thakur, fired five bullets from a country-made pistol of .315 bore, four of which hit his ex-wife Nandini Kevat.

Even as she lay injured, he went live on Facebook and claimed that his wife had filed a false case against him at the insistence of her boyfriend Ankush Pathak and another man named Kallu.

He alleged that his wife had relations with several men.

Police quickly intervened, using tear gas to overpower and arrest Arvind.

According to Ankush, he and Nandini had just returned from the SP office after filing a complaint against Arvind for allegedly sharing obscene videos online.

On the way back, Arvind confronted them near a cricket stadium. When Nandini refused to talk to him, he pulled out the pistol. Ankush and Kallu fled in fear and Arvind shot Nandini.

Nandini’s father refuses to take her body

Nandini was taken to the hospital but could not survive. Later, her father refused to accept the body, saying it should be taken by her in-laws. However, her in-laws refused as well. Her friend Ankush offered to claim the body, but police did not agree.

Police records show that this was Nandini’s fifth relationship. She had earlier been married to Gotiram Kevat of Datia district, but also allegedly had affairs with others over the years.

The case has shocked the city, especially because the murder was broadcast live on social media.