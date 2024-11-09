Ujjain: Mahakal Security Guard Booked For Duping Devotees From Bengaluru Over Entry To Bhasma Aarti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees have been duped once again in the name of giving entry in bhasma aarti at Mahakal temple. The temple security guard has been accused of taking Rs 16,500 from devotees who have come from Bengaluru. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Ganesh Dhakad had conducted a surprise inspection during bhasma aarti in the early hours of Monday. During this, Lovejeet, an employee of Krystal Security Service providing security in the temple, was seen bringing four devotees from Shankh Dwar to the temple premises to allow them entry for bhasma aarti.

During checking, the devotees did not have permission. They said that they had given money to the guard for permission. After this, employee Lovejeet was handed over to Mahakal Chowki and investigation was taken up against him. Five days after the incident, a case has been registered against the accused at Mahakal police station.

Police said that on November 3, Marappa had come to Ujjain with his family from Bengaluru, to visit Mahakal. They contacted the temple employee for entry in bhasma aarti to be held at 4 am. During this, a security guard deceived them by promising permission for bhasma aarti and demanded money in the name of darshan. The devotees fell into the trap and gave him Rs 16,500.

Early Monday, the guard of Mahakal temple, Lovejeet, was seen taking devotees from Bengaluru to Mahakal temple, who was caught by the temple administrator. The Mahakal temple administrator talked to the devotee and complained about Lovejeet to Mahakal police station. The police registered a case of fraud on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday on behalf of Vishnu Chauhan of the temple committee.