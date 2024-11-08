 Caught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day Parole
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day Parole

Caught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day Parole

They had a brief conversation with him before suddenly firing three shots and fleeing the scene.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man was shot dead by two attackers on a motorcycle. The whole incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

In the video, it can be seen that the man was talking with the colony mates, two bikers came, and started firing, then he fell on the ground, he fired one more shot, and ran.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna
article-image

The victim, identified as Jaswant Singh, also known as Soni Sardar, was 45 years old and had been released on parole. He was serving a life sentence for a murder committed in 2016.

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served To Security Staff
Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served To Security Staff
Who Was Nitin Chauhaan? Know About TV Actor & Splitsvilla Contestant Who Allegedly Died By Suicide At 35
Who Was Nitin Chauhaan? Know About TV Actor & Splitsvilla Contestant Who Allegedly Died By Suicide At 35
Delhi AQI Exceeds 400: Smog Continues To Covers Capital City; Pollution Levels Have Surged
Delhi AQI Exceeds 400: Smog Continues To Covers Capital City; Pollution Levels Have Surged
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Zooms To Record Levels; Dow Jones Remains Neutral After Jereme Powell Led US Fed Slashes Interest Rate By 0.25%
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Zooms To Record Levels; Dow Jones Remains Neutral After Jereme Powell Led US Fed Slashes Interest Rate By 0.25%

Jaswant, who lived in Dabra’s Gopal Bagh City, had recently been released on a 15-day parole on October 28.

After having dinner, he would regularly take a walk around his colony. While he was talking to a few people during his walk, two men on a motorcycle arrived. They had a brief conversation with him before suddenly firing three shots and fleeing the scene.

The gunshots caused panic among the residents, and family members immediately rushed him to a hospital in Gwalior, where he was declared dead.

Read Also
Bhopal: Retired Inspector Booked For Fraudulently Selling Plot
article-image

Due to good behavior, he was allowed occasional parole. This time, he had come out for 15 days and was regularly seen walking around the colony.

Gopal Bagh City is a gated colony with a guard post at the entrance. However, the security guard had been on leave for the past two days, leaving the gate open. This allowed the attackers easy access to commit the crime and escape without hindrance.

Read Also
Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal
article-image

Upon hearing of the incident, Gwalior SP Dharmveer Singh Yadav immediately rushed to Dabra. He inspected the crime scene, reviewed the CCTV footage, and spoke with witnesses present during the incident.

He later visited Jaswant’s family to investigate possible motives, including any link to the previous murder. Additional SP (Rural) Niranjan Sharma, SDOP Vivek Sharma, and Station In-Charge Yashwant Goyal were also present.

Police teams have been dispatched to search for the attackers, with multiple checkpoints set up across the area. Photos of the suspects seen in the footage have been circulated to help with identification.

According to Additional SP Niranjan Sharma, “The victim was on parole and was shot in a premeditated attack. The motive may be connected to a past murder. CCTV footage has captured the incident, and the search for the suspects is ongoing.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day...

Caught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day...

10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal

Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal

CS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal

CS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal

MP: Ex-Home Minister’s Bhupendra Singh Thakur Allegation Of Phone Tapping Rattles Administration

MP: Ex-Home Minister’s Bhupendra Singh Thakur Allegation Of Phone Tapping Rattles Administration