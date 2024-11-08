Caught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day Parole

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man was shot dead by two attackers on a motorcycle. The whole incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

In the video, it can be seen that the man was talking with the colony mates, two bikers came, and started firing, then he fell on the ground, he fired one more shot, and ran.

Watch the video below :-

The victim, identified as Jaswant Singh, also known as Soni Sardar, was 45 years old and had been released on parole. He was serving a life sentence for a murder committed in 2016.

Jaswant, who lived in Dabra’s Gopal Bagh City, had recently been released on a 15-day parole on October 28.

After having dinner, he would regularly take a walk around his colony. While he was talking to a few people during his walk, two men on a motorcycle arrived. They had a brief conversation with him before suddenly firing three shots and fleeing the scene.

The gunshots caused panic among the residents, and family members immediately rushed him to a hospital in Gwalior, where he was declared dead.

Due to good behavior, he was allowed occasional parole. This time, he had come out for 15 days and was regularly seen walking around the colony.

Gopal Bagh City is a gated colony with a guard post at the entrance. However, the security guard had been on leave for the past two days, leaving the gate open. This allowed the attackers easy access to commit the crime and escape without hindrance.

Upon hearing of the incident, Gwalior SP Dharmveer Singh Yadav immediately rushed to Dabra. He inspected the crime scene, reviewed the CCTV footage, and spoke with witnesses present during the incident.

He later visited Jaswant’s family to investigate possible motives, including any link to the previous murder. Additional SP (Rural) Niranjan Sharma, SDOP Vivek Sharma, and Station In-Charge Yashwant Goyal were also present.

Police teams have been dispatched to search for the attackers, with multiple checkpoints set up across the area. Photos of the suspects seen in the footage have been circulated to help with identification.

According to Additional SP Niranjan Sharma, “The victim was on parole and was shot in a premeditated attack. The motive may be connected to a past murder. CCTV footage has captured the incident, and the search for the suspects is ongoing.”