Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wanted drug trafficker from Rajasthan, who had been on the run for nearly three years, was arrested by Jodhpur Police on November 4 while working at a jalebi shop in Bhopal.

Accused Kaluram had been evading arrest on the guise of a sweet-maker. Kaluram, wanted in multiple cases including drug trafficking and arms smuggling, had been working at Haryana Jalebi Shop on Sonagiri Road in Piplani locality of Bhopal, for about a month. When police apprehended him, he was found making jalebis at the shop.

Despite the significant operation, Bhopal Police were unaware of Jodhpur Police's action. Kaluram, a resident of Kerli Nadi, Salwa Kala, Jodhpur, had been absconding since 2019, with standing warrants issued against him for drug-related offences and violations of the Arms Act. He had also been involved in cases of obstruction of government work and attempt to murder in Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera Sadar Police Station.

According to Jodhpur Police, Kaluram avoided detection by frequently changing locations and refraining from using a mobile phone. He had been hiding in various states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

His movements were eventually traced back to Bhopal, where he had been working at various sweet shops to maintain a low profile. Kaluram was arrested under standing warrants, which are issued against those who fail to appear in court after being granted bail.

Following his arrest, he was presented in Chittorgarh Court and placed in judicial custody. Jodhpur’s Dangiyawas station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar confirmed that Kaluram had a bounty of ?25k on his head. Over the past three years, he had worked at several sweet shops and factories in different states to evade capture while concealing his identity.